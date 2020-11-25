SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $717,557.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

