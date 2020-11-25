Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
Shares of TSLX opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
