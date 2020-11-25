Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

