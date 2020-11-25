Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,358,789. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.