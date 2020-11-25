SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

