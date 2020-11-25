Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $4,418,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

