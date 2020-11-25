Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $82.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

