Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.68.

MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Medtronic by 113.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 62.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,165,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

