Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

