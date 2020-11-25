SnowGem Trading Down 9.3% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $197,818.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,385,240 coins and its circulating supply is 30,308,148 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

