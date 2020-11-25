Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $20.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $98.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $98.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.93 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $115.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,089. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

