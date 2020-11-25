Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,904. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.06. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It is developing a product for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

