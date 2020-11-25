Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SONO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sonos by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

