SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

