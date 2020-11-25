Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $15,466.42 and approximately $3,720.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00458812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

