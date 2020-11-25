Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Head-To-Head Survey

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 15 0 2.83 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 8 4 0 2.07

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.12 $466.40 million N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $5.63 billion 0.43 $149.63 million $1.25 16.62

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.56% 34.45% 7.79%

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Albertsons Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items. As of February 20, 2020, it operated 341 stores in 22 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

