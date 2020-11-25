Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Square were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

SQ stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.11. 154,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,500,789. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

