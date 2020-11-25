STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 194.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

