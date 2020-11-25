Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,180 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $216,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.