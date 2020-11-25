Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,767,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,283,310. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.