Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sysco were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,280. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 190.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.