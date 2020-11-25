Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 21,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. Sysmex has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $52.34.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

