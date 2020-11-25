Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.