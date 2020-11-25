Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.54. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 94,743 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tellurian by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 21.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

