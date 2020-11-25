Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 200,029 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 24,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 230,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.