Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 439.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 150.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $555.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.30, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $559.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

