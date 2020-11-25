TFC Financial Management Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. 50,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

