TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 1,231 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 135,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 739,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,985,043. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.