TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 212 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $429.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

