TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 326 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

ROK traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.12. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

