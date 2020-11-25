TFC Financial Management Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.94. 13,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,718. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

