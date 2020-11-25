TFC Financial Management Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

