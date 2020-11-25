TFC Financial Management Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,761,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,911,000 after purchasing an additional 314,236 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,720. The company has a market cap of $501.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

