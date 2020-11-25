TFC Financial Management Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,096. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

