TFC Financial Management Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.90. 421,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,012,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

