TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 1,057 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,808. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

