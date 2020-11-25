TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 1,216 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

