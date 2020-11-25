TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 2,123 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

