TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 280 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $240.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,921. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

