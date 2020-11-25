TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 342 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,573.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.