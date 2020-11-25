TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 459 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,227,000 after buying an additional 378,805 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,294 shares of company stock valued at $626,476,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,563. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit