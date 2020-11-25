TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 459 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,227,000 after buying an additional 378,805 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,294 shares of company stock valued at $626,476,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,563. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

