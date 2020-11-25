TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 969 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,902,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,474. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -402.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

