TFC Financial Management Invests $108,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Corning by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 23,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

