TFC Financial Management Invests $108,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Corning by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 23,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit