TFC Financial Management Invests $91,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

TROW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.42. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,625. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

