TFC Financial Management Invests $95,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $219.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.21 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

