TFC Financial Management Makes New $120,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 167,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 605,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,372,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.