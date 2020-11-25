TFC Financial Management Makes New $156,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 34,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,293. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

