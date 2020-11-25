TFC Financial Management Makes New $89,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after acquiring an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.43. 18,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.