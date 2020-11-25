TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 178,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804,627. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

