TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

DHR traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

