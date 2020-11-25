TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Garmin by 119.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Garmin by 2,570.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,157.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,075. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.