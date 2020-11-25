TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Garmin by 119.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Garmin by 2,570.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,157.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,075. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit